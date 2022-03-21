Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.15 Million in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.