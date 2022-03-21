Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.21. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,603 shares of company stock valued at $48,421,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

