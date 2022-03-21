Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,839 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADX stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.