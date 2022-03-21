Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.30 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 63.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $198.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.40. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $141.94 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

