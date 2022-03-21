Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25. 4,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $977.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

