Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 7.2% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25. 4,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $977.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.47.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.