SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner Sells 10,000 Shares

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of S traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,962,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,415. SentinelOne Inc has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

