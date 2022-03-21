Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $53.54. 897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,409. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

