Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 5.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,240,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

