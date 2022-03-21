Sequent Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.53.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

