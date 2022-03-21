Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

