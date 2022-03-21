ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $14.18 on Monday, reaching $565.70. 48,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $554.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

