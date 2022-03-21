Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Financial Comparison

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -68.69% -29.74% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

Sesen Bio has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sesen Bio and Forward Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,038.79%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Forward Pharma A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sesen Bio and Forward Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $26.54 million 5.28 -$340,000.00 ($0.10) -7.03 Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A -$6.45 million N/A N/A

Sesen Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K. Christopher Garcia, Gregory L. Verdine, Casey T. Weaver and K. Dane Wittrup on February 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Forward Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

