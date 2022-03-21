Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71.
Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Generations Energy (SVRGF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.