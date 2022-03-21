Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Up 0.8%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $37.66. 995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRNY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

