Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $68.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

