Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,550 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 15,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

