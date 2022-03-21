Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

