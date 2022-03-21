Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $1.93. Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $13.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 79.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $780.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $798.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,217.99. Shopify has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

