Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

