Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.76

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

