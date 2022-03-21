Showcase (SHO) Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (SHO) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $50,616.70 and approximately $30.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

