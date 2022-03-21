Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $30.80. 131,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

