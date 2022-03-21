Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Shares of SMT opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.