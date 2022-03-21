Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

