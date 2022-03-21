Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.02

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 21452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
