SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $7.47

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.19. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

