SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.95

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1058826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

SBEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.