SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at C$993,961.50. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,552,925.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (CVE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

