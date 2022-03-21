Silvergate Capital Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

SI opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

