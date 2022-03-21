Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Shares of SI stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

