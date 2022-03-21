Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.69.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE:SPG opened at $130.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

