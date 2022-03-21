SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.65). Approximately 835,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 447,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).
The stock has a market capitalization of £76.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)
