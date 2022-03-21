SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.65). Approximately 835,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 447,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

About SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology; and a research programme with the University of Manchester to investigate and develop microbiome formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.