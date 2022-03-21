Smart for Life Inc’s (NASDAQ:SMFL) Quiet Period To End on March 28th

Smart for Life’s (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 28th. Smart for Life had issued 1,440,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Smart for Life’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SMFL opened at $1.01 on Monday. Smart for Life has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Smart for Life is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Smart for Life is based in MIAMI.

