Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain Acquires 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMAR stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. 2,184,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

