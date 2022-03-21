Smartsheet Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $51.25 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

