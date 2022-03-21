Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Snap posted sales of $769.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.