Snowball (SNOB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,607.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $48,607.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,549,069 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,763 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars.

