Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael L. Speiser Sells 750,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,785,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,849. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

