Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $222.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day moving average is $310.25. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

