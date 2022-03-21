Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 35,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,395 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

