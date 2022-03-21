Sociall (SCL) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sociall (SCL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a market capitalization of $35,791.74 and $13.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00108877 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

