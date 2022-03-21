Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $147.25

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.25 and last traded at $147.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

SLOIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.91.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for low power computing applications, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

