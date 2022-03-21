SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Up 5.3%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 10,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 844,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

