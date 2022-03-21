SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181,152.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded up 59.3% against the dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $100,972.60 and approximately $181,152.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,292.35 or 0.99955234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00022464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars.

