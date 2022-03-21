Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.69. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

SRNE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

