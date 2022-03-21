South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 276 ($3.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.50 ($3.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.57.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

