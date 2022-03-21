Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $41.65. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 51,214 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $514,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

