SparksPay Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $15,260.75 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,117,365 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,960 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

