SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

Analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPTN opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

