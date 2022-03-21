SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $191,638,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.