SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $180.55. 596,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,202,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.